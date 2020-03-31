In less than a week, students across the state will be returning to school — although they won’t be leaving their homes.
Starting Monday, schools will be back in session through distance learning.
Locally, final details of what that means haven’t been released, but Enid Public Schools and other area districts are working on plans, just like administrators across the state are hard at work.
“Enid Public Schools is developing a plan to ensure your child will continue to have opportunities to learn and to grow academically, especially with parental support,” EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in a message to parents last week. “Because we are unable to safely gather together, these lessons and activities will primarily be delivered and communicated electronically. As you can imagine, this is a significant transition for our students and our teachers, and we are hopeful we will be able to provide internet access to even more students.”
EPS is working to provide more internet access to students. Every student in middle school and high school has a Chromebook and a hot spot with free wifi.
“This device and the wifi can be used by other siblings in the home as well,” according to EPS. “We are also planning to determine what homes do not need a hot spot so that the devices can be shared with those who do. EPS may be able to also distribute the 1:1 devices that are kept for elementary students at home. We just want to be sure that any pick-up and/or distribution process will be safe for families and employees. We need to have as limited physical or in-person contact as possible for now.”
Whatever form distance learning takes, we know one thing — it’s going to be a major adjustment for students, teachers, parents and everyone else involved in the education system. We’re navigating uncharted waters. There’s no blueprint to reference. We can’t go back and see how we did it the last time every school in the state was closed.
It’s going to take some creativity by administrators, teachers, students and — ultimately — parents since they will be home with their children during “school” time. It’s going to be tough, at least at first, but there really isn’t any other option, given the circumstances.
School officials are trying their hardest to provide the best educational opportunities they can to wrap up this school year.
Now, we have to make the best of it.
