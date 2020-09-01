School districts in the Enid area — around the country actually — are in need of substitute teachers.
Substitutes are needed every school year for a variety of reasons, including illnesses, maternity leave and when teachers have to be gone for professional training. This school year, there is the added factor of COVID-19, which has sidelined some people who normally would sub.
The requirements to be a substitute teacher at Enid Public Schools are:
• Must have a high school diploma.
• Must have graduated from high school at least three years prior to employment or be enrolled in a college-level education program.
• Must submit and pass the required background checks.
• Must pass a reference check (including at least one former employer).
• Must complete all required paperwork before being allowed to substitute.
A person with a valid Oklahoma teaching certificate on file with EPS will be paid $80 a day. For the first 20 days of a long-term assignment, the pay will be $80 a day, with pay increasing to $90 a day for days 21-35.
Those with a lapsed or expired Oklahoma teaching certificate or a bachelor’s degree on file with EPS will receive $70 a day for a maximum of 145 days during the school year.
People who do not have a teaching certificate or bachelor’s degree on file with EPS will receive $70 a day for day-to-day work for a maximum of 135 days during the school year.
The work day for substitutes is 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., unless the assignment is for a half-day.
Enid Public Schools isn’t the only local district in need of subs. Chisholm Public Schools also is looking for substitute teachers.
If you are interested, we urge you to contact whatever school district you wish to work with to become a substitute.
