The Fourth of July holiday is almost here, and this year especially, safety needs to be the main concern.
Safety always should be a priority, particularly with fireworks, but this year we also have to deal with COVID-19.
Hundreds of people will gather Saturday at Meadowlake Park for the annual city fireworks display, and we hope people will take ample precautions with respect to social distancing. We would encourage people to wear face masks and maintain their distance from other families.
Also, it’s going to be hot, so people need to take that into consideration. High temperatures for the next few days will range from the upper-90s to above 100. Make sure you have plenty to drink and bring sunscreen.
With respect to fireworks, our advice is to leave that to the experts.
The city’s display Saturday night always is awesome. Being paired with music for Enid Symphony Orchestra adds to the fun.
If you decide to purchase fireworks for your own, be sure to follow the law.
It is illegal to possess and discharge fireworks within city limits. Enid has long prohibited the sale, possession, use or distribution of fireworks through city ordinance. Consumer fireworks, commonly referred to as Class C fireworks, are prohibited in city limits, but novelty fireworks, such as party poppers, snappers and smoke bombs, are not.
The ordinance applies to fireworks that are not considered novelties that often bear a 1.4 g-rating on the packaging. The ordinance states the definition of fireworks includes, but is not limited to, firecrackers, Roman candles, skyrockets, stick rockets and rocket-fired toys.
Although it is unlawful to sell, use, possess or distribute fireworks in Enid, it is not unlawful to transport fireworks purchased at stands into city limits if they are kept in their original packaging.
Anyone with fireworks in their possession can have their fireworks confiscated, according to ordinance and face fines and court costs. The use of fireworks in city limits is a class B offense and punishable by a fine up to $500 and court costs.
Anyone who plans to set off fireworks needs to do so outside of city limits, on private property and with the property owner’s permission. It is unlawful to set off fireworks on county roads or near standing crops.
According to the law, “It shall be unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within five hundred (500) feet of any church, hospital, asylum, unharvested, flammable agricultural crop, public school or where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale. No person shall ignite or discharge any permissible articles of fireworks within or throw the same from a motor vehicle; nor shall any person place or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at such a motor vehicle or at or near any group of people.”
Unfortunately, not everyone is going to follow the law, so authorities will be busy in the next few days dealing with the troublemakers.
We know fireworks are popular. We want everyone to have fun, but we want everyone to be safe, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.