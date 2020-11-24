Garfield County Sheriff-elect Cory Rink has named one of the key people to be part of his department when he takes over Jan. 1.
On Saturday, Rink introduced former Garfield County Deputy Shawna Cornish-Pitman as his undersheriff.
“She’s an excellent deputy with great people skills, and she’s a great investigator,” Rink said. “She does a fantastic job, and I wanted an undersheriff who has those qualities, especially the people skills, and who is invested in the community. We share a vision of what we want the sheriff’s office to be — to be in the community and serve the public.”
Raised in Waukomis, where she graduated from high school in 1989, Cornish-Pitman started as a dispatcher-jailer with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. After three years she moved from dispatch to uniformed service as a deputy.
She worked her way up over the next several years from patrol to investigations, and to become the department’s first forensic investigator. From 2006 to 2011 she was chief criminal investigator, under then-Sheriff Bill Winchester.
In 2011 she left Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to serve as an investigator for Oklahoma State Board of Pet Breeders, and when legislative action dissolved that board she served as a deputy with Canadian County, where she remained until being tapped as undersheriff by Rink.
“Cory and I have worked together for a long time, and it meant a lot to me when he reached out to me to be his undersheriff,” Cornish-Pitman said. “I love the sheriff’s office, and I’m looking forward to getting in there and making some changes for the better, and starting to do what we know how to do.”
We want to welcome Cornish-Pitman back to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. We look forward to see what she and Rink have in store for the office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.