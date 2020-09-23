These are trying times, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing across the country, wildfires burning thousands of acres in the west and an active hurricane season seeing storm after storm hammer the Gulf Coast.
American Red Cross, as it has for many years, is responding to all of those issues, as well has local disasters that may not grab national headlines.
However, Red Cross couldn’t do the good work it does without volunteers — a lot of them.
As of late last week, American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma had 40 volunteers working on two-week rotating deployments in Texas and Louisiana.
One of those volunteers was Harry Hammonds, of Enid, who returned from deployment assessing damage to homes in communities hit by Hurricane Laura. He has volunteered with Red Cross for about six years.
“I’ve always liked doing things for people,” he said. “I have always been involved in church activities and mission trips — I just like helping serve the public and help people out.”
Hammonds was introduced to disaster assistance when he went with Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) to provide humanitarian aid after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the Joplin, Mo., tornado in 2011.
When he signed up with Red Cross, Hammonds started driving the emergency response vehicle, helping feed and shelter those in need after disasters. Hurricane Laura was his eighth post-hurricane response, with each deployment being about two weeks.
“The gratitude the people have for us coming and helping them out, and doing what we can for them,” is most rewarding, Hammonds said. “They’re so appreciative of what people do for them — most of the time I get back a lot more than I give to them, because they are so thankful and respectful.”
There always are opportunities to deploy around the country for disaster response, but volunteers don’t have to commit weeks at a time in order to contribute.
Johnnie Munn, American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma regional disaster program manager, said volunteers are needed at the local level, even if only for a few hours a month.
“We’ll take as much or as little time as you can provide us,” Munn said. “We try to be as adaptable as possible.”
For more information on volunteering with the American Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org. If you have the time and the desire, we hope you volunteer.
