If you can do the job, it shouldn’t matter if you are a man or a woman.
That’s pretty simple. And it’s a statement the Air Force and the civil aviation industry is taking to heart.
Currently, according to the Air Force and FAA, only about 6% of pilots in the Air Force, and in the aviation industry overall, were women in 2019. Outside the cockpit, women are even more underrepresented in aviation-related fields — in 2019 women accounted for only 5.5% of aviation repairers, 4.3% of flight engineers and just 2.5% of certified aviation mechanics. About 1 in 5 air traffic controllers are women.
As the Air Force struggles to fill a persistent pilot shortage, recruiting more women could be one of the answers.
Col. Corey Simmons, former commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base, said in a June statement increasing gender equity among pilots is essential to the health of the overall force.
In order to attract more women to flight school, the Air Force has increased waivers for some criteria, especially for height, that previously excluded many female applicants.
“By creating more opportunities for women to become aviators, we are only building a stronger force,” Simmons wrote. “Women have been making strides in aviation since WWII, with the WASP initiative, and there is no reason to slow down now. “
Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, announced the increase in height waivers last November. The waivers also apply to men who are taller than the maximum height, but are more targeted to female applicants.
The same applies in the civilian world. In order to find capable workers, the civil aviation industry is turning to trade schools and colleges, to reach more women before they enter the workforce.
Suzanne Markle, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, recently was appointed to the Department of Transportation’s newly formed Women In Aviation Advisory Board, which has the goal of better informing young women about opportunities in aviation.
One local company, Aircraft Structures International Corp. (ASIC), works with Autry Technology Center to find employees, through Autry’s aircraft sheet metal course, which feeds directly into a job at ASIC. The seven-week class, airframe structures technology, has been offered since 2015.
Currently, ASIC has just one woman working repairing Cessna Caravan aircraft, but the company has added part-time positions, in part hoping to attract more women who needed hours that could fit around taking care of school-age children.
Brady McCullough, Autry Tech CEO and superintendent, said the school is working to increase the number of female applicants to the ASIC course.
We like the initiatives being taken by the Air Force and the civil aviation industry to recruit more women. Doing so could help fill the shortages being seen in both sectors.
