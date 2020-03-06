Vietnam-era veterans will receive long overdue recognition thanks to several organizations.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Humana and Mercy are hosting a Vietnam Veterans Pinning and Proclamation Ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mercy Hospital, 4300 W. Memorial in Oklahoma City.
There also will be a Veterans Resource Fair on site from noon to 3 p.m. and a veterans’ art exhibit from the Kansas City Arts Institute. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to participate in the ceremony.
To RSVP, or for more information, call Humana at (800) 681-0637.
Free valet parking will be provided at two locations: the McAuley building entrance, south of the hospital at 4205 McAuley Blvd.; and at the patient registration entrance, near the flag pole on the north side of the hospital.
Then, a second pinning ceremony will be held March 30.
Oklahoma City Vet Center is hosting a Vietnam War commemoration ceremony, 11 a.m. March 30 at American Legion Post 12, 6101 NW 50th, Oklahoma City. During the event, Vietnam War veterans and surviving spouses will be recognized with a pinning ceremony.
Refreshments will be served. There also will be a selection of Vietnam War memorabilia available for viewing.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by March 26, at (405) 456-5184, to ensure an adequate number of pins are available.
The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War commemoration period initiated in 2015 and ending in 2025 directly corresponds to each year between 1965 and 1975, the inclusive dates U.S. combat troops were deployed in Vietnam, according to a press release.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 9 million Americans served during the Vietnam War period, and more than 6 million are living today.
As we said, this recognition is long overdue.
We hope as many veterans as possible can make it to either service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.