Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.