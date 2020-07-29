Congratulations to Dr. Barry Pollard for the latest honor he has received.
Recently, Pollard received the Governor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Agriculture during the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association convention. The doctor, business owner and rancher is the 23rd inductee into Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame, the state’s most prestigious agriculture award.
The award is the highest honor given by the governor to honor distinguished Oklahoma agriculture producers. The award honors leaders in the agriculture industry who exemplify personal values, performance and achievement.
A neurosurgeon, Pollard has a long history in agriculture, from his days in 4-H and FFA while growing up in Hennessey.
He has continued that passion in his adult life.
More than 25 years ago, he founded Pollard Farms, an operation recognized worldwide for the cattle it produces, incorporating heavy doses of science into agriculture.
Pollard also partnered with Wendell Kirtley to buy a John Deere dealership in Kingfisher. The partnership led to the foundation of P&K Equipment. Today, that dealership’s network spans across the state, as well as parts of Arkansas and Iowa. For more than 30 years, P&K Equipment has been on the leading edge of technology and customer service.
Many of Pollard’s activities aren’t directly related to agriculture, but still impact rural areas greatly.
While serving on the Oklahoma State University foundation board, Pollard was instrumental in creating the OSU Medical Cowboys program, a fundraising effort designed to get doctors to practice in rural areas.
He also raised more than $3.7 million in scholarships to support the next generation of health care professionals and veterinarians. Pollard continues to encourage students from rural areas to return to their communities and practice medicine. In 2008, the Barry Pollard, M.D/P&K Equipment Inc. Professorship in Agribusiness was established to encourage excellence in cross-disciplinary teaching and scholarships in agri-business.
The Governor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Agriculture and induction into Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame are definitely well deserved.
