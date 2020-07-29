Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.