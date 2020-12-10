A recent incident in which two children were bitten by a loose dog should serve as a reminder to all pet owners.
In the incident, which happened Sunday, witnesses reporting seeing a dog biting two children at Monsees Park, in the 1700 block of West James.
According to an Enid Police Department report, a girl was treated at Xpress Wellness and required antibiotics. She also was instructed to keep the area clean, but did not require stitches.
A boy, who was treated at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, required several stitches, antibiotics, pain management medication and wound cleaning.
The dog believed to have been involved in the incident was located in a yard near the park, and the owner told police he did not know his dogs were out. The owner surrendered the dog to Enid Animal Control for a 10-day quarantine period and was cited for dangerous animals.
All dog owners need to take their responsibilities seriously.
It is their duty to make sure their dogs are enclosed at all times. Dog owners owe it to their neighbors, their own families and the dogs themselves to check regularly on the security of their pets’ enclosures.
At the very least, they need to make sure gates are shut and latched, there are no holes dug under the fence, no loose fence boards and no holes in the fence itself.
This is a matter of safety, to avoid an incident similar to what happened Sunday, and to keep pets safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.