Barring Enid City Commission rejection of a plan announced Monday by Mayor George Pankonin, many businesses will be reopening Friday.
Pankonin announced a three-phased plan for reopening Enid’s economy. The city commission will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in special session to consider the plan.
Under the plan, many non-essential businesses could open Friday, but still must follow certain guidelines. Churches also could resume services.
According to the plan:
• Restaurants must keep 6 feet between parties and follow Oklahoma Restaurant Association guidelines.
• Bowling centers and miniature golf can reopen. Bowling centers must limit lane use and close every other lane. Miniature golf courses must maintain social distancing guidelines for customers.
• Religious services can begin. Families may sit together, but 6 feet of space must be maintained between families. At least every other row or pew must be left vacant. Entry and exits must be controlled so social distancing between families is maintained. Children must remain with their families during services, and child care is not allowed.
• Personal care services such as hair salons, barbers, pet groomers, spas, nail salons and tattoo parlors may open by appointment only, and must follow sanitation protocols and require social distancing for customers. Fitness studios and gyms also may open Friday.
The new plan also lifts the city’s stay-at-home order for the public, but continues to discourage non-essential travel outside of Garfield County and continues the requirement for vulnerable people 65 and older or with serious underlying medical issues and those of any age living with vulnerable people to remain in their homes, except for work and essential activities.
Activities that remain closed in phase one are those that encourage large gatherings, including sporting events, concerts, motor racing, bowling leagues, golf tournaments, skating rinks, movie theaters, arcades, bars, trade shows and conventions.
Phase two would begin June 1, with more businesses and activities returning, including organized sports, movie theaters, arcades, motor racing, bowling leagues, golf tournaments, concerts, trade shows, conventions and skating rinks.
Phase three would begin July 1, with details to be released once the city reaches phase two.
We know this plan is controversial. Many people think it’s coming too late, while others think it is too early to be reopening businesses.
Our advice would be for everyone to follow their hearts. If you want to get out and about, do so, but we also encourage you to follow social distancing guidelines and to use a face mask when you are in a crowded place. If you don’t feel you are ready, you certainly can continue to operate as you have been.
