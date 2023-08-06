Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Hennessey resident Brandon Mendoza, who has become a national champion.
Mendoza recently was crowned the 2023 National Auction Association’s Junior Auctioneer Championship champion.
He is the 2023-24 Junior Ambassador and will represent International Auctioneers at its convention next year in Las Vegas.
Mendoza got interested in auctioneering at a young age and has continued to hone his skills over the years.
At 14 years old he went to his first championship in Jacksonville, Fla., and lost by half a point. The next year he went to New Orleans but had strep throat and did not do well. He skipped the next year because his voice was changing and went back to the championship in San Diego last year but was not prepared.
This year, though, in Oklahoma City, it all came together.
Mendoza competed against 10 contestants, ages 12-18, some from as far away as Canada and Australia.
Congratulations on a job well done.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid Police Department Officer John Ames.
He was commended last week by Mayor David Mason for recent actions while on duty.
Mason said he received an email from the father of an Air Force member stationed at Vance Air Force Base. The father emailed Mason to commend the actions of Ames for helping his son, who has battled alcohol addiction and depression in the past. The son had called his parents, and Ames was the officer to respond to the situation. The father commended Ames’ calm and professional demeanor, and credited Ames with saving his son’s life.
Congratulations John Ames on an outstanding performance.
Thumbs up
A metal mural being placed at Hayes Elementary School is taking shape.
The mural is being placed near the main entrance to the school. Designer Kelly Tompkins said the idea for the metal mural is to keep the blue tile wall behind the mural from being painted, as it keeps its historic integrity. The blue tile will show through the mural, looking like a blue sky. The metal mural is comprised of nine total pieces, which weigh about 2,500 pounds.
The multiple layers of metal will have a 3D-type look to it, and there will be lighting added to help the mural shine at night. It will feature strawberries, ladybugs and a hummingbird. It is being done in honor of Titus Kennedy, who was a student at the school before dying in 2022.
We like this mural and the idea behind it. Kudos for everyone involved.
Commented
