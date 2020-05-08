Our nation’s economy continues to take a beating from the COVID-19 pandemic, even as some states begin to take steps toward opening businesses back up.
That has been driven home particularly hard in Oklahoma, which is so reliant on the energy industry. The collapse of oil prices has battered our state. Lawmakers working on the budget for the next fiscal year have a shortfall of $1.4 billion to deal with.
Along with falling oil prices, thousands of Oklahomans have lost their jobs as businesses were forced to close. Nationwide, the newly unemployed number in the millions.
Businesses across the state and nation have shut the doors, not just temporarily, but for good.
The federal government has stepped up to help with various measures designed to aid people and businesses during these tough times. That funding has swelled the federal deficit by some $3 trillion in just the past few weeks.
Let that sink in: $3 trillion. That’s a 3 with 12 zeroes following it.
The assistance was designed to provide immediate relief to individuals and businesses hurt by the pandemic. We, as a state and as a nation, could not let ourselves wallow in a recession, so the so-called stimulus funding from the federal government was appropriate and necessary.
However, as we move forward to whatever the new normal is, one thing is plain. We must have a serious national plan for how we pay for that $3 trillion in stimulus funding.
There must be a plan for gradually paying off that debt. And, that means a new level of austerity that is distinctly uncomfortable for many Americans.
We agree with U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who said: “When the storm finally passes, we will need to have a real national discussion about how we pay for all the assistance that was necessary to weather the storm. As a nation, we have borrowed almost $3 trillion over the last 45 days. All that debt will have to be paid back. Before we pass another bill for national assistance, we should determine what will be needed to pay off the debt spending.”
We also cannot rush into November elections promising great days ahead while ignoring the consequences of this massive debt.
