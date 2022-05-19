A proposal in the budget that will provide a one-time stipend to taxpayers to help offset higher prices at the grocery store is pretty much a hollow measure that doesn’t do what was originally intended — help offset inflation on food prices.
Despite bipartisan support behind proposals to either suspend or eliminate the state’s 4.5% sales tax on grocery food items, lawmakers couldn’t pull that trigger, deciding it’s not the time to eliminate a recurring revenue source from the state budget.
Budget Chair Sen. Roger Thompson said it was the difficulty in reinstating the sales tax behind the efforts to go the one-time stipend round. He said the Legislature would need a 75% vote to reinstate it.
Totally eliminating the state portion of the sales tax would be about a $700 million revenue hit to state coffers. Our editorial board had endorsed temporarily suspending the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries to immediately help families facing higher prices on groceries. We also saw it as a way to analyze the actual need for continuing a state sales tax on groceries. Oklahoma is one of only six states that allows full taxes on groceries.
So now, Oklahoma taxpayers would be offered either $75 individually or $150 if filing jointly at the end of the year. Lawmakers say that amount probably would be more than what most people would have saved had lawmakers suspended or eliminated the state grocery tax.
But, such a measure doesn’t do anything to help families struggling right now. The fact is that many low-income families who need this type of immediate help the most don’t file income taxes, so they won’t see this one-time payment at all.
And, for those taxpayers receiving the checks, the money will be the same. Folks without children or with only one child will receive the same amount as a single parent with several children.
Thompson said he knows such a one-time check won’t make that much of a difference to many who will receive it, and he encouraged those who don’t need the check to donate it to charity. That’s a nice suggestion, but pretty unrealistic.
It’s a shame that even with bipartisan support and a budget surplus, the Legislature couldn’t do the right thing that would most help struggling families in need right now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.