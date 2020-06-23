ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Blood Institute performs a valuable service throughout our state, and couldn’t do the job nearly as well without its Enid Donor Center.
OBI provides needed blood products for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, including Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid.
To better do its life-saving job, the Enid Donor Center is in the midst of a $1.4 million capital campaign to renovate and expand its facility.
The campaign kicked off with a $50,000 donation in November from Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation, but fundraising has been slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the campaign has raised a total of more than $616,000, including $400,000 committed by the Northwest OBI board.
That leaves $784,000 to be raised.
The total $1.4 million project will occur in two phases. The first phase will be an addition onto the east end of the existing building at 301 E. Cherokee, including three additional offices, a storage room and staging area for donor center staff, a covered loading and unloading area and a storm shelter that also will be used as a cell therapy room.
Remodeling the interior of the donor center will be the second phase, improving the working environment for staff and the atmosphere for donors, and also improving the efficiency of blood donations.
We hope everyone who can pitches in. OBI does such an important job in our state. More than 90% of the blood provided to patients in the state are from OBI, requiring 1,200 donors each day to meet the demand. And, blood must be used within 42 days of a donation, so the need is constant.
Tax-deductible donations to the capital campaign can be sent to OBI Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee, Enid, OK 73701. For information, call Jessica Nelson at (580) 747-3434, or email jessi ca@nelsoncpm.com.
