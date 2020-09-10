Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute is moving ahead with its ambitious $1.4 million expansion plan, but still could use your help.
So far, $1 million has been raised, which is enough to complete the first phase of the project to expand the Enid Donor Center.
The first phase, which is out for bids, will be an addition onto the east end of the existing building at 301 E. Cherokee, including three additional offices, a storage room and staging area for donor center staff, a covered loading and unloading area and a storm shelter that also will be used as a cell therapy room. The covered loading and unloading area will support Blood Mobile operations, which conduct more than 900 mobile blood drives from Enid Donor Center each year.
Oklahoma Blood Institute performs a valuable service in our state, and one it couldn’t as well without its Enid Donor Center.
OBI provides needed blood products for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, including Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid. More than 90% of the blood provided to patients in the state is from OBI, requiring 1,200 donors each day to meet the demand. And, blood must be used within 42 days of a donation, so the need is constant.
We urge people to help out to raise the remaining $400,000, which will pay for the second phase — remodeling the interior of the donor center, in the project’s second phase.
Jessy Dershem, executive director of the OBI Enid Donor Center, said the interior renovation will increase efficiency and improve the donation experience.
“Right now, our building is very sectioned-off,” Dershem said. “The plan for the renovation is to open up the front lobby all the way to the donor room. That way our staff have better visibility of donors who are in the lobby and canteen areas.”
Tax-deductible donations to the project capital campaign can be sent to OBI Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee, Enid, OK 73701.
Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute certainly deserves our support. We hope you can give what you can.
