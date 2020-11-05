As we draw closer to the holiday season, we need to reflect on our situation.
COVID-19 has affected us all, some more than others.
Nonprofits in Enid that are dedicated to helping others have seen a significant drop in donations for several reasons, including canceled fundraisers due to the pandemic and people giving less as they have had to tighten their own belts to make ends meet.
Unfortunately, the pandemic also has increased the need for assistance as people deal with lost jobs, increased medical bills and other issues.
For instance, Salvation Army of Enid has got a jump on its Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign, in hopes of raising funds needed to meet increased demand brought on by COVID-19.
Capt. David Brittle said Salvation Army has eight fewer bell-ringing locations this year, due to business closures or low collections at those sites last year, but needs to bring in more money to meet needs.
Last year, bell-ringers collected about $143,000 in donations in Enid. This year, Brittle said they’ll need to bring in at least $145,000 to cover the increased expenses brought on by assisting people through the pandemic.
Already in 2020, Brittle said Salvation Army of Enid has paid out more than $73,000 in direct aid to families impacted by the pandemic, including about $30,000 in rent assistance — on top of the normal emergency shelter and daily meal costs for those in need.
Salvation Army is just one example. Plenty of other nonprofits are in the same boat.
If you can help, here are some numbers of agencies that could use your financial assistance:
• Salvation Army of Enid, (580) 237-1910.
• Catholic Charities, (580) 237-7352.
• Toys for Tots, (580) 548-3855.
• 4RKids, (580) 237-7890.
• Community Development Support Association, (580) 242-6131.
• United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, (580) 237-0821.
This is by no means a complete list of nonprofits that need help. You may have another favorite charity to support.
What is important is that if you have the means, please give to help make the holidays brighter for someone else.
