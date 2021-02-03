The attempted recall of Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell has ended.
Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the recall petition was insufficient, and no one filed for a rehearing by the Friday deadline, meaning the recall election scheduled for Tuesday will not happen.
Not that it mattered much anyway — Ezzell is term-limited and cannot seek another four-year term. Now, without a recall, he will be able to serve until his term expires in May and his successor is elected, which will happen Tuesday.
Had there been a recall vote, Ezzell either would have kept his seat or would have had to relinquish it to either Kent Rorick or Keith Siragusa, who had filed for the recall election and for the regular election to take Ezzell’s place.
Enid Freedom Fighters, whose members circulated the recall petition and regularly attend city commission meetings, said they decided not to file a rehearing petition after reviewing the opinion.
Freedom Fighters founder and group administrator Melissa Crabtree said in an emailed statement Monday night that while losing the case because of a “narrow technicality of statutory interpretation” was disappointing, recall efforts were “alive and well in Oklahoma.”
The group’s statement further reads: “We also believe that it has been an education for the city commission and in particular for Commissioner Ezzell on the political risks of alienating with coarse and crude language and attack on motives of your opposition. But Enid Freedom Fighters is not going away. We hope and expect the City Commission will not engage in combative personalized attacks on members of the public who take the time to appear before meetings and urge alternative solutions to problems that we all recognize.”
Ezzell called these reasons “window-dressing” and said the main reason for the recall was for his pushing for a citywide mask mandate, which city commissioners passed after three attempts in December when proposed by Mayor George Pankonin.
With all this said, Oklahoma law allows for recalls of elected city officials, so Enid Freedom Fighters was within its rights, but Ezzell was within his rights to fight it as well.
What we hope from here on out is for people — both elected officials and members of the public — to remain civil. We don’t expect everyone to agree on all issues, but we can expect people to act like adults.
