Salvation Army Enid has new leaders who plan to carry on the good work the organization does here.
Capts. David and Amanda Brittle served in Sand Springs and Chickasha before coming to Enid two months ago. They want the community to know who they are and how they can help.
Both of the Brittles are ordained ministers. They have been married for 22 years and have three children. They have been involved with Salvation Army for many years.
“The Salvation Army was founded as a Christian movement,” David said. “We do have church services on Sunday, live and in person.”
In addition to its church services, Salvation Army of Enid helps those in need of assistance. Whether the need be financial, addiction-related or the result of a crisis, the organization serves people in Garfield, Grant and Major counties.
Last year, 3,549 people were served at Salvation Army of Enid. There were 38,887 total meals served; 12,189 total volunteer hours served; 890 food boxes provided; 6,831 nights of shelter provided; 2,326 items of clothing provided; 3,280 Christmas gifts provided; and 124 days of camp experienced.
David said Salvation Army serves public meals each day at 6 p.m., with no questions asked.
He said donations of clothing, furniture and furnishings, kitchen appliances and other knick-knacks always are needed at the Salvation Army Family Store, 518 N. Independence.
David said the donations to the store also are used to help families who may have lost things to a fire in their home.
In addition, David said Salvation Army has been helping people find work by assisting with resume writing and helping facilitate obtaining IDs.
Salvation Army also helps families and maintains a four-unit family housing complex.
“We also have our homeless shelter, we also have drug and rehabilitation programs where we try to help individuals get off any addiction,” David said. “We try to help homelessness, and we think it goes hand in hand with sobriety.”
The programs serve any type of addiction and involve staying at the Salvation Army to enhance the chance for success.
If you need help or want to donate items, you can call Salvation Army’s office at (580) 237 1910. Those wanting to mail a donation can send them to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 708, Enid, OK 73702.
We want to welcome the Brittles to Enid and encourage people to continue donating to Salvation Army.
