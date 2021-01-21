Finally!
After several postponements, Enid Public Schools at last was able to celebrate Enid High School’s new competition gymnasium and performing arts center.
The showy home for several sports, activities, music, theater and video technology has been open for close to a year now — one of the few truly good things to happen in 2020. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, district officials had to push back the grand-opening celebration a few times.
But, on Tuesday, with Enid High’s Pacers playing basketball, EPS was able to show off the facility.
The $19 million high school addition has been needed and off-and-on in the planning stages for almost 50 years. Kudos to Enid residents who approved $93 million in school bond issues in 2016 that included the showpiece addition. Directly benefitting from the addition will be these Enid High School programs: theater, choir, the Big Blue Band and instrumental music, video production, boys and girls basketball, pom and cheer squads, volleyball and wrestling.
Longtime EPS Board of Education member Willa Jo Fowler, who served Office 4 for more than 45 years before stepping down in October, served on the bond oversight committee with many others.
Tuesday night was almost a 50-year dream come true for Fowler, she said during remarks made at Tuesday’s celebration.
“This facility does not meet my dreams,” she said. “I’ll clarify that and say, it so far exceeds any dreams I had for any facility in End, Oklahoma. And I couldn’t be happier. I’m happier for the generations of players, coaches, patrons — all of those who will use this facility and appreciate it generations to come.”
So many students will be able to use the facility, and we couldn’t be happier for them.
The 2,000-seat gym was completed in February but hadn’t been used for games until volleyball this fall. The new facilities also include a competitive wrestling room, as well as performing arts classrooms and a black box theatre, which opened last fall. The black box theatre is an amazing addition for drama students that already has been put to good use and will be used for many years to come.
We also can see the large gym being the site of future basketball tournaments and playoffs for smaller schools. Plus, the new EHS gym and the large Stride Bank Center gymnasium downtown open the possibility for Enid to host previously impossible invitational events requiring multiple sites.
Well done, Enid.
