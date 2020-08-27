We are happy to hear that a new housing complex for senior citizens is about to open.
Tennyson Manor is a 54-apartment, income-controlled complex at 1201 S. Wheatridge — about 1 mile west and one-quarter south of Walmart. The complex is signing lease contracts, and is expected to open by the end of September.
Rachel Hoffsommer, community business manager for Tennyson Manor, described the complex, being built and managed by Seldin Co., of Omaha, Neb., as an “active senior community.”
Residents at Tennyson Manor will be restricted to those 55 and older, and those who fall below 40%-60% of the area median income, depending on household size — between $26,080 and $39,120 a year, depending on household size, according to area median income figures provided by Fannie Mae.
Apartments will have a brick exterior; carpeted bedrooms; synthetic plank flooring in living areas; fully-equipped kitchens, with fridge, range, microwave and dishwasher; in-kitchen dining; washer and dryer connections, but not machines; walk-in closets; and covered porches. The complex will feature a fitness center, picnic area, community building and on-site maintenance.
The complex will offer one- and two-bedroom units, ranging from $375 to $550 per month, and $415 to $650 per month, respectively. Handicap-accessible units are offered in both one- and two-bedroom layouts.
For more information on income-restricted renting in Oklahoma, renters’ assistance and HUD-subsidized housing, visit Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency at https://www.ok.gov/ohfa.
Updates on Tennyson Manor will be posted to the development’s Facebook page. For more information, call Hoffsommer at (580) 574-4985 or email rachel.hoffsommer@seldin.com.
We agree with Hoffsommer, who said the combination of senior and income-restricted housing “meets two demographics in Enid that needed affordable housing.” It’s good to see a project that will provide nice housing for seniors in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.