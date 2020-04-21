The Enid community lost one of its biggest supporters last week with the passing of businessman Joseph “Lew” Lewis Meibergen.
Meibergen’s roots locally date back to the beginning of Enid. He was former chairman of the board and president of Johnston Enterprises, which was founded as W.B. Johnston Grain and Seed Co. in 1893, just after the Cherokee Strip Land Run by Meibergen’s grandfather, W.B. Johnston.
He supported many Enid endeavors during his life, each helping make Enid a better community and place to raise a family.
Meibergen also served as president or chairman of Enid Rotary Club, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Enid-Phillips Campaign and United Way of Enid. He’s also served on the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center board and the State Chamber of Oklahoma board.
The state of Oklahoma presented him with the Governor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Agriculture, and he was selected into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2012. He was inducted into the OSU Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and was named Citizen of the Year by Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce this year.
In 2017, Meibergen was a Pillar of the Plains honoree.
Tributes came in from many places after word of his death became known.
“Lew was an icon here in Enid,” said Brent Kisling, Oklahoma Department of Commerce executive director. “Really, for a lot of Oklahoma and a lot of the world, he was the face of our community. He was the face of agriculture and he was the face of family-owned business in our state.
“He continues to be a voice of reason within the agriculture industry that we all depended on. He is going to be greatly missed.”
Congressman Frank Lucas also remembered Meibergen for his leadership not only in Enid, but the state and nation, too.
“For nearly his entire life, he was bigger than life,” Lucas said. “A leader at WBJ and in early years as Gov. (Henry) Bellmon’s first agriculture secretary. Between his involvement in the political process and his agriculture legacy, he will always be remembered for his outstanding leadership in Oklahoma’s agriculture community.”
Enid is a much better place because of Lew Meibergen.
