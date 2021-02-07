Many voters in Enid will have an important decision to make Tuesday.
Registered voters in Wards 3, 4 and 6 will elect their representatives to take seats on Enid City Commission. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winners will take their seats during the first commission meeting in May.
The election drew a larger-than-usual number of candidates, with eight people contesting the three open seats.
Ward 3 candidates are Kent Rorick, sales manager for Jackson’s dealership, and Keith Siragusa, former police officer who now works at Bennie’s Barn horse therapy center.
Ward 4 candidates are former commissioner Loyd Kaufman; Whitney Roberts, owner of full-service photography studio and print lab Motophoto; and incumbent City Commissioner Jonathan Waddell.
Ward 6 candidates are Ryan Redd, chemical engineer and project manager for Koch Fertilizer; retired Air Force officer Scott Orr; and Michael Shuck, architect and business owner.
Information about the candidates stances on issues were discussed during a public forum in January, and information is available at www.enidnews.com.
We were happy to see so many people file for office. It’s always best when people have a choice.
City government is where we as citizens have our greatest say. Our commissioners aren’t some politicians in far away Washington, D.C., or even at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. They are our neighbors. We have better access to them and can more easily let them know how we feel on issues.
Waukomis Public Schools patrons also will have an important matter to decide Tuesday.
They will vote on a nearly $7.4 million bond issue, with the bulk of the money going toward construction of a new elementary school and cafeteria. Detailed information about the bond issue is available at www.enidnews.com.
Also to be funded are retractable bleachers in the gym; bleachers for the school’s softball and baseball fields; parking lot work; safety equipment; and new band instruments, chairs, stands and flooring.
We hope everyone who can vote in Enid and Waukomis already has studied up on the issues, or will do so, and will head to the polls to make their choices. Let your voice be heard.
