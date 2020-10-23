Longtime residents can look around downtown Enid today and see how much things have changed.
The area is vibrant, with many shops and restaurants. But, it wasn’t that long ago that downtown Enid was more vacant properties than thriving businesses.
Boutiques seem to be the current trend, following national experiences, including places such as the Felt Bird, Azalea Park Boutique, Lux Boutique, Boho Teepee, Rustic Touch, Okie Babe, B Hip Kids, She, the Turquoise Boutique and Sunny Souls Boutique.
We are glad to see downtown’s continued revival. Much of the change to downtown has been through the hard work of Main Street Enid.
The organization has put in so much effort through the years with different projects to improve the area.
Before moving to Oakwood Mall in 1984, JCPenney was located downtown, along with the other longtime department stores, including Sears and C.R. Anthony, that either also relocated or closed for good at the time.
This mass exodus left the downtown area withering, said former Main Street Enid executive director Lindy Chambers, who started volunteering for the organization when it began in 1994 and became its third director seven years later.
Main Street Enid has been instrumental in the economic revitalization of the downtown area, which now has the highest concentration of locally owned businesses in Northwest Oklahoma.
Jake Krumwiede, who moved to Enid in 2019 to take the position as director of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, currently chairs Main Street’s economic vitality committee, which wants to hear what you think about downtown.
An online survey Krumwiede’s committee created to run through the end of the month asks for public input on what suggested types of businesses they’d like to see in downtown Enid, including retail, restaurants and entertainment. Respondents can answer if they’re interested in starting or relocating a business to downtown Enid, as well.
The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MainStreet2020 Survey.
We would like to see people take the time and fill out the survey. Let them know what you want downtown.
