A couple of Enid residents recently received much deserved honors for their contributions to education.
Bert Mackie is among 11 people to be inducted into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame. And, Kristen Jones, curriculum director for Enid Public Schools, has been named a Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) Literacy Champion.
Mackie’s support of education runs deep.
He supported the former Phillips University and was an integral member of the scholarship fundraising team. He has raised money to help students attend college for decades, including Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University students. In addition, he has served on the foundation boards of both NOC and NWOSU.
He has served as an advisory director for Oklahoma City University and as an Oklahoma State Regent for Higher Education from 1977-89. Mackie also was president of Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit organization that supports academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. Mackie is one of the foundation’s founding trustees and has served the organization since 1985.
Mackie was a founding member of Enid Higher Education Council and helped bring the first Enid Higher Education Learning Center to Enid, and then the Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid campuses. He helped establish the Bridge Program between NOC and NWOSU, even helping bring in a restored bridge to place between the schools’ properties to show the partnership that exists and to remove physical barriers between the campuses.
Jones was nominated for her honor by several EPS educators, receiving the honorary title as well as a year-long subscription to the LETRS online Literacy Symposium, containing more than 30 hours of literacy professional development from top experts in the field of education, centered around the science of reading.
Jones has been with EPS since 2014. She began her career in education as a Title I reading specialist, shifting to become an instructional coach for Oklahoma State Department of Education, before being hired by EPS as a district instructional coach, where she currently serves as the EPS curriculum director. Jones has been a certified LETRS instructor for eight years, conducting professional development with EPS teachers and educators across the nation.
LETRS instructors help educators meet four critical outcomes in assisting students with literacy: understanding the science of reading, converting research to practice, enhancing teacher effectiveness and transforming instruction.
We congratulate Bert Mackie and Kristen Jones for these honors. It takes a special person — in this case special people — to devote so much time to helping young people succeed.
