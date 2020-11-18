United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma deserves a pat on the back for spreading kindness throughout our community.
Last Friday was the annual Day of Kindness, and individuals as well as volunteers from nonprofits, businesses and churches went throughout Enid doing good deeds for no other reason than to be kind. Volunteers did a variety of acts of kindness — delivering groceries, turkeys for Thanksgiving, clothing for the homeless, balloons to nursing homes and dozens of other good deeds.
In one of the day’s bigger acts of kindness, Stewart Nissan donated a new minivan to Youth & Family Services, to improve mobility for young adults in the nonprofit’s transitional living program. Members of the transitional living program, all of whom are 18 to 22 years old, are required to have jobs, but few have cars.
With the donation of the minivan, Youth & Family will be able to offer a shared-ride program, to better enable transitional living residents’ ability to get to work.
Tricia Mitchell, executive director at 4RKids, said Day of Kindness gave the nonprofit’s adults with developmental disabilities an opportunity to give back to others. 4RKids clients scoured their home pantries for canned and durable foods, and came up with 150 pounds of food to deliver to Loaves & Fishes.
Kim Kelly, early childhood coordinator at CDSA, was busy delivering laundry soap, hand soap and fabric softener to daycare centers in Enid, and planning distributions to the rest of the 267 daycare providers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Despite concerns about COVID-19, Dan Schiedel, CEO and executive director of United Way, said this year’s participation was excellent.
“It was a good day,” he said. “Everyone was very supportive and helpful, and there were people from all over the community that came out and did amazing things. Everything seemed to go off without a hitch, even though we had a few groups that had to drop out due to COVID.”
Capt. David Brittle, with Salvation Army of Enid, said Day of Kindness is a reminder of how people should treat each other every day.
“Everyone has a place, everyone has a purpose, and everyone has a voice,” Brittle said. “It is a good way for us to remind the community, even if you can’t do good things for other people, you can at least just be nice.”
As awesome as Day of Kindness is, we hope people take it further. It would be great to see every day be Day of Kindness.
“Together, we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time,” Kim Kelly, with CDSA, said. “If we all did one random act of kindness every day, the world would be phenomenal, and at CDSA we strive to make every day a day of kindness.”
Wouldn’t that be something?
