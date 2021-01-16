Redistricting may not sound like an exciting activity, but it is important. State redistricting makes a difference, and its impact lasts for a full decade.
Every 10 years, the state Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries using the latest U.S. Census data. That will happen this spring, and state officials are hosting a series of town hall meetings to explain the process and receive public comments. The only remaining meeting in Northwest Oklahoma will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in the Lectorium at Autry Technology Center in Enid.
The Enid area — actually much of Northwest Oklahoma — has a lot at stake in the redistricting process. Parts of Enid are represented by three state House members: Chad Caldwell of Enid, John Pfeiffer of Orlando and Denise Crosswhite Hader of Piedmont (suburban OKC). Although Caldwell’s District 40 covers the vast majority of Enid, this arrangement allows all three elected officials to “represent Enid” at the Statehouse.
Pfeiffer’s sprawling district extends from Guthrie north to the Kansas state line and includes Newkirk and Nash in addition to extreme eastern Enid. Crosswhite Hader’s oddly shaped District 41 extends from the wheat fields of Hillsdale northwest of Enid all of the way south to include a small piece of Oklahoma City. In Enid, it includes everything west of Oakwood Road and south of Rupe. District 41 residents have vastly different concerns and perspectives, and some boundary changes are likely.
Of the three Jumbo Foods grocery stores in Enid, to pick an example, one each is represented by Caldwell, Pfeiffer and Crosswhite Hader. So, if it’s a good thing for Enid to have that kind of representation, that needs to be stated at the Jan. 21 town hall.
When it comes to Oklahoma Senate districts, Sen. Casey Murdock has the big challenge. His district extends from Lahoma, a few miles west of Enid, northwest to include the entire Oklahoma panhandle. In fact, Murdock’s hometown is about 11 miles from New Mexico, quite a bit closer to Denver and Albuquerque than to Oklahoma City.
When it comes to congressional districts, Enid has been the largest standalone (not suburban metro) city in Congressman Frank Lucas’ sprawling 3rd District. That’s a good thing.
In redrawing boundaries, districts must have nearly the same population as all other districts in that legislative body. That makes it a complex task.
Enid area residents will have a chance to help guide that process with their comments Jan. 21.
