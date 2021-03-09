The importance of agriculture was on full display this past week during the Northwest District Junior Livestock Show.
The week-long event wrapped up Monday night with the premium sale buyer’s event, during which local supporters rewarded entrants for their hard work by financially supporting their efforts and handing out awards.
This event is an important learning and life experience for the young people involved in agriculture programs. Agriculture programs like the ones studied by the show’s exhibitors teach young people a number of important lessons in life.
Caring for and showing livestock teaches youths responsibility, cooperation, time management, decision making and financial management. These youths know there is no “day off” for farmers or ranchers. Their animals are an investment that must be watched and taken care of no matter what the weather is or what the holiday is.
Additionally, these events help young people become interested in agriculture as a viable and rewarding occupation to pursue.
Agriculture plays a significant and important role in human civilization. Participants in agriculture programs can see that rural life can be very rewarding.
In order for family farms to continue thriving, it’s up to the younger generation to step up. These youths are also learning about modernization in farming and agriculture.
The Enid News & Eagle is proud to be a part of the Northwest District Junior Livestock show by presenting achievement awards annually to outstanding 4-H and FFA members. We know that investing in these youths today will help set them up for future success.
Thanks again to all the organizers of the Northwest District Junior Livestock show and congratulations to all the participants in this event.
