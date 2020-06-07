THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, which recently restored names on the Garfield County Gold Star Memorial at Government Springs Park.
The memorial, which sits north of the park gazebo, was installed in 1953 by VFW Post 2270 to honor residents of Garfield County who have died in combat. Over the years, names of the county’s fallen from Vietnam and Operation Iraqi Freedom were added to the original names from World War I, World War II and Korea.
But, time and weather took a toll, and the names etched in Indian rose granite became barely legible. That’s where members of Woodring Wall of Honor’s board stepped up. Enid native Shelly Smith, owner of Oklahoma Custom Memorials of Oklahoma City, painted each letter of each name on the memorial so they can be read by the public. Hotsy of Oklahoma also donated services to clean the memorial.
Now, Woodring Wall of Honor wants to repair cracks and broken concrete in the monument’s base.
Anyone wishing to donate can send checks with “Government Springs Memorial” in the memo to Woodring Wall of Honor, P.O. Box 248, Enid, OK 73702.
Awesome job honoring our fallen heroes.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Marsau Enterprises, which is paying its employees to work on projects for local schools and nonprofits.
One of the projects Marsau employees has undertaken is renovation work of an old building on Pond Creek-Hunter High School property that eventually will be a new field house.
Marsau accepted the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loan from the federal government to help keep employees on the payroll for at least eight weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the slowdown in oilfield activity.
In addition to the Pond Creek-Hunter work, Marsau crews have moved bleachers at Hillsdale Christian School, helped with an expansion project at Pleasant Vale Elementary School, helped with projects at Forgotten Ministries, and helped put down new artificial turf at Anew Church.
This was a great gesture by Marsau owner Marlin Esau.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to local Edwards Jones teams and ADM Cares for their $25,000 donations to United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
The donation from the Edward Jones team will help provide necessities such as food, clothing and shelter to people who have been impacted by COVID-19.
The $25,000 ADM Cares grant will be used to fight hunger through eight regional food resource centers, including Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
The $25,000 grant from ADM also will support Serving Christ Outreach of Fairview, Perry Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes in Guymon, Woodward Hope Center, Crescent Assembly of God, Deer Creek Food Pantry and Alva Wesleyan Church.
This generosity is overwhelming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.