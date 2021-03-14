THUMBS UP
The appointment of Jeremy Hise to lead the Northern Oklahoma Enid campus is a positive move. The NOC Enid campus has a regional education focus with a distinct advantage in providing good quality, lower-cost college classes to students who maintain regional ties, such as jobs, family and homes.
Hiring a native of nearby Perry with longtime NOC and Enid ties is a smart move. Plus, as a former coach, he has a long history of recruiting students.
We’re happy for him to have the opportunity to lead NOC.
THUMBS UP
We’re always happy to see good economic news. First the news about sales tax revenue increases in Enid, and now news about Koch Fertilizer’s added $150 million investment in their Enid facility.
The added investment and ongoing improvements to the massive plant east of Enid is a great statement about Koch’s confidence in the Enid facility and the prospect of ongoing economic growth and demand for their products.
THUMBS UP
We are certainly hopeful about the continuing trend of fewer COVID-19 cases and fewer hospitalizations.
Gov. Kevin Stitt visited Enid on Friday and said he believes that Oklahoma is nearing the end of the COVID crisis.
Some of the statistics he shared back up that claim. Hospitalizations are down 85%, and more than 1.3 million vaccines have been administered with more on the way.
As encouraging as this news is, Oklahomans must still be cautious and vigilant. The trends are going the right way, and getting the vaccine when you can is the best way to keep that positive trend going.
THUMBS DOWN
Oklahoma lawmakers have advanced a bill that would grant immunity to Oklahomans who feel threatened if they run over protesters unlawfully blocking roadways. A similar measure that allows protesters to be run over with blanket criminal and civil immunity to the driver also easily cleared the state Senate.
We don’t support protesters blocking roads, but we are not OK with permitting people to run over their fellow citizens.
This type of draconian legislation certainly isn’t the Oklahoma Standard we like to brag about. If this passes both houses, the governor needs to veto it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.