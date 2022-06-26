Thumbs up
Thumbs up to an amazing Enid Public Schools career, but thumbs down that it’s coming to an end.
Scott Allen, longtime principal at Monroe Elementary School recently was named principal at Taft Elementary School, but now he’s had to resign due to health concerns.
Allen contracted COVID-19 in October 2020 and suffered from long-term issues that kept him away from school for a lengthy period.
He has been honored multiple times, most recently earlier this year when he received a 2022 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence award from Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Allen, who was Monroe principal since 2015, received the medal in Elementary/Secondary Administration.
In 2020, Allen had also received the Oklahoma Principal of Excellence award from the state’s principal association.
Robert Kappus was named to replace Allen at Taft.
We want to thank Allen for his many years of outstanding service and wish him well.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid Fire Department, which recently donated money to an Oklahoma camp for childhood burn victims.
EFD donated the $500 its staff received from winning the Guns-n-Hoses KNID Cup Softball Tournament between the Enid fire and police departments.
Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp is a five-day summer camp in Tahlequah for children who have suffered major burns or disfiguring injuries requiring hospitalization.
Donations are necessary, so campers can attend for free.
The camp began in 1999 with firefighter Scotty Stokes, who decided a burn camp was needed in Oklahoma since there were others in neighboring states.
Thumbs up to EFD for a wise and caring use of the money.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to PT Coupling, which was recognized last week for its safety and health programs.
PT, a local manufacturer, has been a part of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program since 1990 and has been recognized multiple times.
The SHARP award recognizes small business employers that have top of the line safety and health programs. Worksites that receive SHARP recognition are exempt from federal OSHA programmed inspections for up to two years, said Jason Hudson, OSHA consultation director.
Congratulations to PT Coupling for doing things the right way.
