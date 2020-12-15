Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, an important change will happen with Garfield County Detention Facility.
But, it will be something most people won’t notice.
On that date, the jail will transition from county oversight to oversight by Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority Board of Trustees.
Jail Administrator Ben Crooks said the day-to-day work will not be affected, but the switch will provide better oversight of jail operations.
Crooks said he will report to the board, which has been active for a while now, instead of the county sheriff. The board is made up of five members: the county commission chairman, the sheriff and three at-large appointed residents.
“Instead of one person — which would have been the sheriff under normal statutes — making decisions on policy, this five-person board ultimately is responsible for policy making, along with myself,” Crooks said. “It provides for sort of a better oversight situation and eliminates one person deciding how or if or when things are done. It just gives better checks and balances.”
The board currently meets every other week, and Crooks goes before it to present a briefing of operations and any administrative actions.
As part of the change, employees of the jail will move from county employment to criminal justice authority employment. The jail, though, will continue to act as a county entity that is funded and supported by the county.
The transition will give the county some liability protection since the county no longer will be a direct policymaker for jail operations.
We like the change in oversight. The sheriff, as a member of the board, will continue to have input on jail operations, but he won’t be the sole decision-maker. We like the checks and balances the board provides.
