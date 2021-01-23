Statewide voter registration numbers contain some good news and some interesting reflections, even if nothing seems too earth-shattering.
First, the number of registered voters statewide increased 8.7% in the last year, from January 2020 to January 2021. That’s excellent. That means more people care, especially when coupled with stronger-than-normal voter turnout numbers.
Second, the numbers show Garfield County is among the reddest — the most Republican — of the larger counties in the state, with 62.6% of registered voters choosing the GOP. Garfield County voters identifying as Republicans were about triple the number of registered Democrats in the county. That’s not a shock to people following political trends, but Enid and the surrounding area of Northwest Oklahoma are much more Republican-dominated than the state as a whole, where 50.1% identify as Republicans.
One other interesting note locally is the number of people in Garfield County who registered as independent was 15.7% of the total of registered voters, while Democrats make up 21%.
The downside to the major Republican leaning is that political candidates tend to ignore Enid and Northwest Oklahoma during the general election campaign season because the outcome is assumed. We wish that wasn’t the case because it always helps when candidates take their message to the most people.
As we said, we really like that more people registered to vote, and we hope they continue to remain registered and head to the polls when the time comes. Our city, county, state and nation can only benefit from a larger, well-informed electorate.
