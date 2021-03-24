You may not have known it, but Tuesday was National Ag Day, the day to recognize the contributions of farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.
In Northwest Oklahoma, we are quite aware of those contributions. In Enid, we see them just about every day. After all, our city is surrounded by agriculture, mostly fields of waving wheat.
Plus, don’t forget that every meal you eat comes to your table via agriculture.
Consider these facts from American Farm Bureau Federation:
• Of the 2 million farms in the United States, 98% are operated by families.
• One U.S. farm feeds 166 people annually.
• 86% of U.S. ag products sold are produced on family farms or ranches.
• 8% of U.S. farms market food locally.
• The top three U.S. farm products are cattle, corn and soybeans.
• Production from one high-producing dairy cow in one day will yield 4.8 pounds of butter, or 8.7 gallons of ice cream, or 10.5 pounds of cheese.
• Farmers and ranchers make only 8 cents on every dollar spent on food, after input costs are deducted.
• 36% of farm operators are women, with 56% of all farms having at least one female decision-maker.
Although Tuesday was National Ag Day, we think everyone should consider just how important agriculture is every day.
If you ate a meal today, thank a farmer.
