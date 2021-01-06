Enid’s downtown ice skating rink proved to be a popular addition to the holiday season.
The first season of Holidays On Ice went “above and beyond” expectations, according to Natalie Beurlot, executive director of Main Street Enid. Some 10,000 10,000 visitors enjoyed skating Nov. 20 through Jan. 3 — and that was during the COVID-19 pandemic and a couple of snowstorms.
“The community really came out and supported this and showed us that this is something that they wanted,” Beurlot said.
And, it wasn’t just Enid residents enjoying some fun. People came from around the area and from other states.
A partnership between Stride Bank Center and Main Street Enid, the rink, contracted by Oklahoma City-based Express Ice, averaged about 120 skaters a day, with most Saturdays seeing around 600.
Bringing the rink here was a true community effort. It was sponsored by Jiffy Trip and Williams Media Group. Edwards Custom Homes and 4RKids helped out with other projects the rink needed.
The city of Enid paid the electric bill and worked with OG&E to build an alternate power source because the voltage there wasn’t high enough to run the chiller system that freezes the ice and runs 24/7.
It also will be back next holiday season.
“This is not a one-and-done,” said Marcy Jarrett, director of Visit Enid. “It’s a several-year event because it fills a void for Enid — it fits what Enid needs and wants, and really the numbers just showed that very clearly.”
The rink will be around for at least three years. In the upcoming years, the rink, currently 75 by 45 feet, might increase in size and get more lights. It might add a few more adult-sized ice skating aids so older beginners can enjoy the rink and stay on their feet.
Everyone involved in Holidays On Ice deserves thanks for bringing this wonderful experience to Enid. Congratulations on a job well done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.