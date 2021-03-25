Although the question of how Medicaid is going to be managed in the state still remains up in the air, some legislation is moving forward in determining some aspects of how the plan will be administered.
Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, recently passed a bill in the House that specifies how Medicaid claims are to be processed and ensures payments made to providers are timely. It also provides for fee schedules and details how quickly treatment must be authorized. The bill determines the contract provisions the Health Care Authority must establish to protect the rights of qualifying participants.
At least this is some type of movement in this process. The legislative session ends May 28, and Medicaid expansion goes into effect on July 1, 2021. The Legislature and governor must come to some type of agreement on how the expansion will be managed.
With this measure, the House is at least trying to regain some type of control over the state’s Medicaid system from the governor. Setting some rules makes total sense, even though the delivery system is not yet determined.
As Rep. Bush stated “No matter what Medicaid delivery system the state chooses to move forward — whether managed care or a state model — we must ensure Oklahomans can access quality health care.”
There are only nine weeks left in the legislative session, and the top priority of the session — management of Medicaid expansion — remains unsettled. May 28 and July 1 is a very short turnaround for a government program that will account for billions of taxpayer dollars.
