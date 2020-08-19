Two Enid organizations are working hard to help parents and children locally.
Unfortunately, at least according to recent studies, they could have their work cut out for them.
The financial analysis firm WalletHub released Aug. 10 its report, “2020’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby,” and ranked Oklahoma 43rd out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Analysts ranked the states based on cost to carry, deliver and raise a baby, on health care access and how friendly the states are to needs of babies and their families. Among those broad categories, which included sub-metrics such as mothers’ groups, pediatricians and child-care centers per capita, Oklahoma ranked 19th in cost, 44th in health care access, 35th in baby-friendly metrics and 44th in family-friendly metrics.
In March 2019, Zero to Three, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit childhood advocacy group, and Child Trends, a Bethesda, Md.-based research organization, teamed up to release The State of Babies Yearbook: 2019.
Oklahoma was among 13 states ranking in the lowest tier out of four. Oklahoma ranked in the bottom tiers for overall ranking, health outcomes and family support systems for children ages 0-3. Oklahoma was ranked in the second tier for positive early learning experiences.
Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry has been working for 15 years to help the situation locally.
The program started out mostly for young unwed mothers, but has grown to include couples, single mothers or fathers, those who are married or unmarried, or even grandparents who’ve taken on a parenting role. There is no financial criteria for being part of the program, which is offered for free.
The ministry offers 350 lessons on parenting, child care and practical skills like budgeting and financial planning. Each parent or couple is assessed when they come in, and a training program is tailor-made to fit their needs.
Director Ann Price said the education program seeks to help parents who may not have had the best example for parenting when they were growing up.
Participants earn points on each visit to the ministry, reading to their children, visiting with their mentor or going through some of the written or video lessons. They then can use the points to shop at Hope Outreach for baby clothes, supplies, even baby furniture like high chairs and changing tables.
Community Development Support Association also has been doing great work locally. CDSA operates a parent resource and referral service across 15 counties in north-
`central and Northwest Oklahoma.
To help families, CDSA offers a diaper bank families can use up to four times a year to receive free diapers; free developmental screenings; playgroups for children up to 4 at 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; books and materials promoting child development through the CDSA Resource Library; childcare resource and referral services; CDSA Safe Sleep newborn kits; a partnership with Enid Public Schools to promote early education literacy.
For more information on the Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry, call (580) 237-2292 or visit the office at 815 W. Broadway.
For more on CDSA early childhood initiatives, contact Kim Kelly at (580) 242-6131 or visit the CDSA offices at 114 S. Independence.
Both programs have done fine work through the years, and we consider Enid lucky to have them.
