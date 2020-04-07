These are trying times for us all.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made normal life all but impossible.
Now, imagine if you are getting out of prison and trying to get on with your life. They face obstacles all the time, not just during a health crisis.
This month has been declared Second Chance Month by President Donald Trump and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. The proclamations were made in conjunction with efforts by Prison Fellowship, a Christian, Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates for prisoners, former prisoners, their families and for criminal justice reform. The idea is to highlight the need for more initiatives to help inmates successfully transition back into life in the community.
In Enid, there are groups who are reaching out to help, including FreeWorld LifeGroup, an Emmanuel Enid ministry that serves people who are nearing release or have been released from Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC), to help them reintegrate into society and find healing through biblical grace; and Hope Outreach Transitional Ministry.
Both groups were founded by men who know the hardships people who recently have been released from prison face.
FreeWorld LifeGroup was founded by Justin Parrish and Chris Johnson. Parrish said community and faith-based programs are invaluable in giving former inmates a second chance.
But, he also pointed out that in order for it to work, former inmates must be willing to make changes themselves.
Rodney Fowler, Hope Outreach Transitional Ministry house manager, said he started his ministry because he needed help, and a healthy environment, when he got out of jail. He said even if a former inmate wants to change, they need new surroundings in order to make a new life.
We are fortunate in this community to have such organizations willing to help people.
We hope as many people as possible who are leaving prison take advantage of the programs and make the changes they need to get on with their lives, rather than returning to what got them in trouble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.