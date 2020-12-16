To say 2020 has been a tough year truly is an understatement.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused so many issues, but it’s also made some issues that have been around for years that much worse. One of those issues is children in our community who are chronically hungry.
Sadly, for some children, the only meal they might receive during a day is at school. According to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, 1 in 4 Oklahoma children lives in a household facing food insecurity.
That’s something everyone can help to prevent.
The Enid News & Eagle again is offering its Community Christmas Card, which will be published in the Christmas Day edition of the newspaper. Proceeds from the card go toward the Food for Kids backpack program. Through the backpack program, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma provides children with kid-friendly, non-perishable and nutritious food on Fridays throughout the school year to sustain them over weekends and school holidays.
The food bank delivers pre-assembled food sacks to participating schools at no cost. Food bags contain approximately 10 purchased foods designed to provide nutrition and calories for chronically hungry children.
But, in order to do that, the food bank needs our help. It takes about $250 to provide food for one child for an entire school year. The Enid News & Eagle hopes to raise enough money to feed at least 75 children — that’s $18,750. For $1 per name, you can list names on the Community Christmas Card. All the money raised will go to the Enid Food for Kids project. Larger donations also are accepted.
Individuals, families, organizations, schools, churches and businesses may sign the card. It’s easy to do. All you need to do is come to the News & Eagle office during weekday business hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — or mail names and donations to Community Christmas Card, c/o Enid News & Eagle, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702. The deadline is Friday, so please make plans to help.
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma launched the backpack program in 2003 “after learning about a student who passed out while waiting in the school lunch line because he had very little to eat at home over the weekend,” according to its website. The program originally served 180 children in five Oklahoma City elementary schools. Now, the food bank helps more than 19,000 children at 481 schools statewide.
We hope everyone can contribute to help this worthy cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.