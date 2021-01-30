Denny Price Family YMCA fills several roles in our community.
One is providing a place where people can exercise, get in shape and live healthier lives. As important as that is, the YMCA also plays another important role, that of providing a place for youth and teens to enjoy sports and other activities.
On Thursday, Denny Price Family YMCA kicked off its annual fundraising campaign, with a goal of raising $200,000 to finance scholarships for low-income families and at-risk youth, and other programs.
This past year was a tough one for everyone, including the YMCA. After being closed for two weeks last March, staff expanded programs to help address emergent needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For instance, when Enid Public Schools went all-virtual in November and December, the YMCA offered all-day childcare, with breakfast, lunch and a snack included. Over the last year, the YMCA also handed out more than 3,600 meals to area families in need.
This year’s goal of $200,000 will support youth and teen memberships, senior and adult financial assistance, program scholarships, Livestrong at the YMCA, phase 3 cardiac rehab, and youth and senior fitness.
In 2020, the YMCA provided $45,988 in youth program subsidies, enabling 2,327 children to participate in programs, “filling discretionary hours with positive activities and caring, adult attention.” Also last year, $125,077 “transformed lives of 363 youth and teens and 156 families” through direct membership financial assistance.
If you would like more information on the YMCA, visit www.enidymca.org.
We would encourage everyone who can to donate to help Denny Price Family YMCA have a positive impact on lives.
