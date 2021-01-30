Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain this morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 60F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.