Cherokee Strip Community Foundation made it a merry Christmas for 18 nonprofits recently with its distribution of 2020 grants from the Field of Interest Funds.
The foundation handed out $67,900 to the organizations.
“We are excited that we can provide valuable assistance to organizations, especially as nonprofits have faced such a difficult year in 2020,” said CSCF Executive Director Carrie Sanders. “We tried to focus on the most important basic needs as nonprofits continue to help individuals and families weather this pandemic.”
Recipients were Bennie’s Barn, Enid RSVP, Oklahoma Dental Foundation OKC, Catholic Charities, CDSA, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Loaves and Fishes of NW OK, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma OKC, Enid AM Too AMBUCS, Forgotten Ministries, Hope Outreach, Journey House, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Salvation Army, Viability, Denny Price Family YMCA, Youth and Family Services and Woodward Families Helping Families.
The CSCF Grant Committee reviews a number of submissions every year, with about 35 organizations applying for a record $321,000 in requests.
“For a lot of the nonprofits in our area, fundraising is what they have to do in order to survive,” Sanders said. “They can apply for grants, but a lot of times, grants are very specific in what they’ll fund for, so we at the Community Foundation really try to fill the gaps in those fundings.”
CSCF will begin accepting grant applications for 2021 soon, and all letters of intent are due by Aug. 1, 2021. CSCF welcomes proposals from any nonprofit organization in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma with an IRS tax-exempt status.
Most grants range from $1,000 to $10,000, but larger grant requests are made on occasion. Guidelines and application forms are accessible at www.cher okeestripcf.com.
With all the issues everyone has faced this year, these grants will go a long way to helping out these nonprofits and the people who benefit from their services.
