A new era began Monday at Vance Air Force Base when Col. Corey Simmons relinquished command of the 71st Flying Training Wing to Col. Timothy Danielson.
Simmons ends a successful two-year tour as 71st FTW commander having done some fine work during troubled times, specifically the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under Simmons’ leadership, Team Vance was able to meet increased pilot production goals as the Air Force works to reduce a shortage of trained pilots.
In fact, during 2018 and 2019, Vance was the only Air Education and Training Command base to meet its production goals. That was due to a lot of hard work from everyone at the base, but it starts from the top and funnels down.
Vance also was recognized as the top AETC pilot training wing in 2018, and at one time during Simmons’ tenure, the base had the top AETC squadron in T-1, T-6 and T-38 aircraft and the top operations group in AETC.
Simmons will move on to command the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif.
Danielson comes to Vance from his previous job as commander of the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., responsible for rapid strategic deployment of forces assigned to Joint Special Operations Command, the XVIII Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne Division.
He entered the Air Force in February 1998 after receiving his commission through the ROTC program at the University of Alabama. He has been an aircraft commander, instructor and flight examiner in the C-21,C-130, and KC-135.
His deployments include service in staff and flying positions in support of Operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He is a graduate of the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies and the Eisenhower School of National Security and Resource Strategy.
Danielson is a command pilot with more than 3,900 hours in T-37, T-1, C-21, C-130 and KC-135 aircraft.
We wish Simmons the best of luck in his new assignment and thank him for his service at Vance.
We also welcome Danielson to Vance and Enid. He has big shoes to fill, but we are confident he will be up to the task and will take Vance to greater heights.
He’s going to find out just how special the relationship is between Enid and Vance.
