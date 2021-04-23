It’s been great to see events happening in Enid again — sports events and other activities.
After a trying year, it’s been fun to see things starting to return to normal. This weekend should be no different.
Downtown, we will have the 16th annual Hanor Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ on Friday and Saturday. Events will be going on throughout the day and evening Friday, including the OG&E KidsQ, 4-6:30 p.m.; United Way Bacon Bash, 5:30 p.m.; Northwest Oklahoma Cornhole Tournament, 5:30 p.m.; United Way Bash the Car, 5:30 p.m.; 4RKids Fab Fifties Dance, 6-9 p.m.; and Jumbo Foods SCA Steak Cookoff, 7:30 p.m., with awards at 9 p.m. All events will be inside or outside Stride Bank Center.
On Saturday, the RK Black-Enid Noon AMBUCS barbecue dinner will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony for the barbecue contest set for 3:30 p.m.
Also this weekend will be the Kites Over Enid festival.
It will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field behind Autry Technology Center.
The event will begin each day with the national anthem at 10 a.m. The Memorial Fly, featuring all white kites in the sky, will be 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday. A candy drop for children will take place at 12:30 p.m. From 1-2 p.m., a red, white and blue kite fly will honor the military.
From 2-4 p.m. will be bol races. A bol race is like a tug of war with the wind. Bols are large parachute-like kites. Contestants race each other pulling the bols behind them.
On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to noon will be the “ART” Kite display. The candy drop will be 12:30 p.m. and more bol races follow from 1-3 p.m.
Recently, we’ve seen people enjoying the Merrifield and Gladys Winters tournaments at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Across the street at Stride Bank Center, the NJCAA Division II men’s and women’s basketball regional tournaments were played in Enid for the first time. That’s a nice plus for the community.
In all of these settings, people either have been able, or will be able, to have some fun with others while maintaining a little social distancing. Although COVID-19 numbers are down, we can’t say the pandemic is history just yet.
Unfortunately, Friday is expected to be rainy during the day and night, but the weather should cooperate the rest of weekend.
Get out if you can and have some fun.
