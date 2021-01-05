Cherokee Strip Community Foundation had a big year in 2020.
The foundation recently distributed more than $900,000 in endowment funds and competitive grants to local nonprofits.
A total of $922,205.53 was distributed last year to area nonprofits, including $854,305.53 in regular annual distributions from endowed funds, and $67,900 in competitive grant awards. The combined total was the largest amount of money CSCF has ever distributed in a single year.
Community foundations are tax-exempt public charities that work to “identify solutions to local issues, build relationships with high-impact nonprofits leading this work, and mobilize resources to build a better future for all community members.” CSCF serves 17 counties spanning Northwest Oklahoma out of the Enid office.
Fifty area nonprofits currently have endowments at CSCF. Donors can start an endowment and designate any 501(c)(3) nonprofit to be the beneficiary of the earnings of that fund, or add to an existing endowment.
Another way CSCF and its donors are able make an impact is through Donor Advised Funds. These also are endowed funds, but aren’t designated to a specific nonprofit at this time. A donor-advised fund is a giving vehicle established at CSCF. It allows donors to make a charitable contribution, receive the tax deduction and then recommend what nonprofits they want to receive their distributions each year upon approval from the board of trustees.
In 2020, donors created nine new funds, and CSCF is ending 2020 with more than $30 million in assets.
“Community Foundations are a great way to give back to your community,” said Marcy Price, president of the CSCF Board of Trustees. “The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation is an even better way to give back to Northwest Oklahoma because CSCF is willing to work with and give personal attention to our donors and supporters. CSCF works hard to ensure that the donor’s wishes and the nonprofit’s needs are aligned.”
For more information, visit cherokee stripcf.com or call (580) 234-3988.
We want to commend Cherokee Strip Community Foundation for the work it does every year helping local nonprofits. We also would encourage anyone with the means to consider setting up a Donor Advised Fund.
