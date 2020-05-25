What started out as a one-time Christmas project has continued to grow through the years.
That project, Foster Feet, has expanded its scope. It started out providing shoes for children in foster care. The first year it collected 225 pairs of shoes.
Now Foster Feet has become a full-fledged nonprofit, housed at Central Christian Church, and gives out more than 1,000 pairs of shoes a year.
Last week, Foster Feet distributed shoes to several local nonprofits, including CDSA's YouthBuild, CDSA's early childhood programs and diaper bank, 4RKids and Leonardo's Children's Museum.
Lauren Anderson, founder of Foster Feet, started the organization as a freshman at Oklahoma Bible Academy. Now, she is a senior at Oklahoma State University.
She was at last week's distribution and was amazed how Foster Feet has grown.
“It really blows my mind, because I thought it would be one Christmas project, and then done,” Lauren said. “When I started it, I didn’t realize the need all across our community. It’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that it’s grown so much.”
Her father, Patrick Anderson, said the program likely is to continue growing, and will need more community support, as families recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown.
“We think there’s going to be a huge need this fall, and we’re trying to focus on raising money and collecting shoes for when school starts,” Patrick said. “The need is going to continue, and Foster Feet will continue to provide, as long as God continues to bless us and provide support.”
We can imagine the need, given the number of people who have lost wages or their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations can be sent to Foster Feet at P.O. Box 262, Enid, OK 73702. For more information on Foster Feet, visit their Facebook page or call (580) 233-1214.
We hope anyone who can contribute, no matter how much, does to this worthy cause.
