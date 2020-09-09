When word got out Friday that Our Daily Bread had to close its soup kitchen due to a COVID-19 exposure, people responded to help feed the hungry.
Salvation Army of Enid volunteered its mobile canteen, supplies and volunteers to serve meals outside Our Daily Bread, 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday until the soup kitchen reopens.
Others stepped up as well to help. Community Development Support Association served about 100 sack lunches Friday while planning for how to handle the situation was underway. Then, Central Christian Church provided a breakfast Monday, followed by a meal for about 300 provided by Enid Faith Ways Church and Old Catholic Ministry of the Holy Cross. First Presbyterian Church also committed to providing sack lunches on four days, plus breakfast commitments, as of Monday afternoon, from Central Christian, Enid Brewing Co. and First United Methodist Church.
However, that need will continue until Our Daily Bread can open again Sept, 18. Val Ross, who runs Our Daily Bread, said some of the soup kitchen’s clients are homeless, but the majority are simply low-income people who often find themselves having to choose between utility, medical or other bills, and the cost of a hot meal.
What’s needed now is someone to provide food or money for breakfast and lunch each weekday for the duration of the closure. Breakfast usually is for up to 100 people, with lunch serving about 300.
Capt. David Brittle, of Enid Salvation Army, said the biggest need is “to make sure we have the food we need.”
He said churches and nonprofits can cook a meal for lunch, planning for about 300 people, and deliver it to the canteen before 10 a.m., in the parking lot of Our Daily Bread, and the Salvation Army will provide food containers, drinks and plastic ware for those who are fed. Or, he said, individuals, churches and organizations can donate money, earmarked for “feeding” to the Salvation Army of Enid, to help cover the cost of them providing and preparing food, and of replacing the serving supplies.
Brittle said his staff needs at least a day’s notice, so they can thaw meat for meals and purchase to replace their supplies, if a lunch isn’t covered by another church or nonprofit.
Volunteers also are needed to help serve food, and to clean and sanitize before and after the meals.
Churches, nonprofits, civic clubs and businesses can sign up to provide meals online at https://takethemameal.com/KYAU8337.
For more information, call Capt. Amanda Brittle with Salvation Army of Enid at (580) 275-8698. Monetary donations to fund feeding those in need through the Salvation Army Canteen can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office at 516 N. Independence.
This is the kind of situation where we’ve seen Enid step up in the past. We are confident we will see that again.
