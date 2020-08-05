Flexibility.
That’s what we all are going to have to exhibit as school starts again.
We’re talking about school administrators, teachers, students, parents and business owners, because the only thing certain is that there is going to be uncertainty as we deal with a situation we haven’t faced before.
Enid Public Schools is going to follow Oklahoma State Department of Education guidelines, which are tied to Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 risk level, when it comes to in-person classroom attendance. Currently, Garfield County is in OSDHG’s orange level, or moderate-risk, for COVID-19 cases, which strongly recommends alternative schedules or distance learning.
As it stands now, EPS announced Tuesday it was going to an alternate in-person schedule for school when classes resume Aug. 13. Under the plan, students who opted to attend classes in person would be split into A and B groups, depending on their last names. The initial split will be those students with the last name A-L being on the A schedule and M-Z on the B schedule.
Students in group A would attend school in-person Monday and Tuesday, and remotely Wednesday to Friday, while students in group B will attend remotely Monday through Wednesday and in-person Thursday and Friday. This means no students will attend in-person on Wednesdays.
Enid also is offering full-time virtual learning for students, so the alternate schedule wouldn’t apply to them.
Starting school with an A/B schedule allows the district to:
• Reduce by half the number of students in school buildings and on buses to better ensure social distancing.
• Keep class sizes more manageable for teachers who will have numerous new procedures and safety precautions to learn and execute.
• Ensure some time in the classroom for students to collaborate face-to-face on projects and lab activities.
• Provide elementary students crucial face-to-face instruction on the new learning management system appropriate to their grade level.
That’s where the flexibility comes in. Everyone is going to have to adjust to this. Parents, for instance, may have to rely more on day care on the days their children are doing remote learning. Businesses also are going to have to be more willing to work with parents who now have to deal with having their children at home when they thought they would be in school.
Of course, there is a kicker. There’s always a kicker.
Should Garfield County’s COVID-19 risk level drop back to yellow or below on Friday, EPS students will attend class in person on Aug. 13 and 14, and there would be no alternate schedule.
OSDH announces new risk levels each Friday, and they would apply for schools the following week. That means the situation for everyone could change from week to week.
EPS and other districts, along with state education leaders, are doing what they can to navigate uncharted territory and provide the best possible situation for all students. This is all new to us, so flexibility is going to be the key.
