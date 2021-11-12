We are glad to see expansion of the Intensive Safety Services program, which has a goal of keeping children out of the foster care system and in their homes.
The program is expanding in Garfield, Cleveland and Comanche counties thanks to a recently signed Pay for Success contract between Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the Impact Accelerator, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-based nonprofit MetaFund.
The majority of funds for the recent expansion were contributed by Arnall Family Foundation and were combined with dollars from MetaFund through the Impact Accelerator. Up to $730,336 is being dedicated for the addition of ISS therapists and staff to enable the program to serve more families over the next 12 months. NorthCare is the contracted service provider for the ISS program providing the needed therapists.
Pay for Success, also known as a social impact bond, is a model for supporting public-private partnerships. Taxpayer dollars are spent on successful outcomes, while private philanthropy takes on the risk by providing upfront capital to implement evidence-based or promising interventions.
Intensive Safety Services (ISS) is designed to keep children who are at significant risk of removal due to abuse and/or neglect in their homes. The program provides in-home support to parents/caregivers from a master’s-level therapist to address the needs that led to the abuse or neglect. To keep the children from entering foster care, the parents must complete the services. DHS and therapists continually monitor the children’s safety in the home.
ISS was started in Oklahoma County in 2015 and has expanded statewide, and research has shown it has a positive impact.
Evaluators at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center looked at the program, and their research shows about 80% of the children served through the program have been able to remain in their homes while their parents/guardians completed their service plans. This compared to 30% for families receiving services as usual.
A case is deemed successful if the child whose family is receiving services is not placed in foster care at 12 months post-ISS engagement. For each successful case that closes, DHS pays Impact Accelerator back a set amount until the original investment is repaid.
It’s no secret that Oklahoma has struggled for year to adequately fund needed services. This kind of public-private partnership shows a way it can be done. We would like to see it implemented throughout child welfare services.
