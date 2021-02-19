We are hopeful that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent executive order to reduce wait times for Oklahomans seeking to obtain or renew a driver’s license will provide some relief for frustrated customers. It’s certainly past time steps are taken to relieve this backlog that has caused so many problems.
The governor’s executive order will waive restrictions on tag agents to make it easier to obtain a driver’s license renewal, will allow Oklahomans to obtain identification if a REAL ID is not available, will allow Oklahomans to obtain a downgraded license, if necessary, and allow third parties to administer driver’s license examinations.
Oklahomans trying to renew driver’s or CDL licenses or obtain their REAL IDs have run into a multitude of problems over the last few months. First, many offices were closed at the start of the pandemic, and they got way behind. Also, the computer system for REAL IDs has been unreliable, going out of service for hours at a time. Slowdowns and outages with the new system started in mid-December.
What this executive order means for Oklahomans is that drivers can now go to a tag agent to get an ID card with an existing driver’s license, even if it’s expired. Drivers can now renew their Class D or commercial driver’s licenses online. Also, career tech centers are now authorized to give written tests for driver’s licenses, and even hope to expand that to cover CDL tests soon.
The Department of Public Safety said the executive order will help them address their backlog. Customers, however, can help themselves as well. Use the online form to renew your license if you can. Also, plan ahead. If your license is expiring, or you know you will need the REAL ID for travel or other purposes, go online and make an appointment several weeks ahead of when you need the license.
The pandemic has taught all of us that we have to work together and sometimes work harder with state agencies to get our needs met than we were used to pre-pandemic.
