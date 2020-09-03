We want to give a shout out to all the people who are doing their best during trying times.
These essential workers are plenty of people caring for the sick and elderly at hospitals and nursing homes. This group also includes emergency personnel, such as firefighters, police officers, EMTs, ambulance workers. Their jobs are tough enough in normal times. Now, their job has been made that much tougher as we continue to deal with COVID-19.
We also want to commend some unsung heroes, specifically the people cleaning nursing homes, hospitals, schools, government offices and businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
When you stop and think about how many buildings and people are involved you realize what an undertaking this is.
Just looking at Enid Public Schools’ re-entry program to provide in-class learning shows you see how big the job is.
Classrooms, offices, isolation areas and other rooms are sanitized daily. Bathrooms also are sanitized during the lunch period and at the end of the day. Buses also are sanitized daily.
Teachers have access to disinfectant spray and other supplies they can use as needed.
All of these measures are ongoing at each school in the district, so you know district officials are taking this seriously.
The same holds true for hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities, as well as city offices and businesses throughout the city. Many people are working out of the spotlight to ensure cleaning and disinfecting is taking place.
The work these people do often can go unnoticed. We want to make sure it doesn’t.
Thank you for what you are doing.
